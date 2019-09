Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Are Handling The College Scandal Very Differently

In the time since the news of indictments broke last month, Loughlin's behavior has worked against her. She was out of the country and had to fly back to turn herself in, and one of her daughters, Olivia Jade, was on a yacht when the report came out. Just last week, Loughlin was all smiles outside the Boston courtroom after signing autographs outside of her hotel room . Her day to day life still involves going to yoga and using valet services for her car . While she is innocent until proven guilty in the eyes of the law, she's done nothing in the public eye to dispute the unbridled privilege the charges suggest.