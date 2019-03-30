Did Jada Pinkett Smith Max Out On Drama & Unfollow Kim, Khloé & Kris?

So it seems Jada Pinkett Smith is all the way done with the Kardashians. She has taken the biggest step to ending their relationship, by 2019 standards that is, and apparently unfollowed Kris Jenner, along with Khloé and Kim Kardashian on Instagram.
This major dis is likely due to the fall out between the Woods, Kardashians, and the Smiths, who have been close for years — that is, until Jordyn Woods went on Jada’s Red Table Talk to admit to kissing Tristan Thompson, Khloé’s boyfriend.
Jada has been a huge supporter of Jordyn through the entire scandal, which is why she gave her the opportunity to share her truth in the first place and why she still follows Jordyn on Instagram. Kendall and Kylie Jenner are also still on Jada’s follow list.
Advertisement
“I love you, I’m proud of you, all will be well,” are the words that Jada left for Jordyn at the end of their talk, but despite Jordyn moving forward with her life, the scandal is far from behind her.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns on Sunday, 31st March, and the promos are all about the family’s beef with Jordyn. The trailer shows Khloé screaming "liar!" in reaction to watching Jordyn on RTT, and shows a tearful Khloé saying "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."
Maybe Khloé can take a page from her mum’s book on dealing with the situation? On a recent episode of Ryan Seacrest’s podcast On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Kris shared how she is coping with the scandal.
"First of all, I pray about it. I really do," she admitted. "I find the spiritual side of me has to kick in or else I feel like I wouldn’t survive. But, I think my kids make really good decisions and as challenging as some of these situations are, because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, they’re going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing."
Advertisement