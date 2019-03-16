Felicity Huffman Deleted Her Social Media Accounts — But Not Before The Internet Got To Them

Felicity Huffman is quick, but the internet is quicker. The former Desperate Housewives actress was arrested earlier this week for her involvement in a U.S. college admissions scam, and subsequently deleted both her Instagram and Twitter accounts, but not before people did a deep dive into her internet history. What they found isn’t exactly incriminating, but it will surely fuel new memes.
Back in 2016, which The Daily Dot points out was more than a year before Huffman first allegedly participated in the scam, she tweeted to her followers, “What are your best ‘hacks’ for the back-to-school season?” She also reportedly used the phrase “partner in crime” several times on social media. Ironically, in the following year, Huffman and her husband William H. Macy, who is not named in the case, charged, or arrested, reportedly spent $15,000 to change their daughter's SAT answers to get a better score.
Before the scandal broke Huffman ran a parenting website called What the Flicka, where, according to The Hollywood Reporter, she offered advice on parenting, food, pregnancy, and relationships. Just like her personal accounts, the website and social media accounts for the brand were also taken down.
Lori Loughlin, who appears in Netflix sitcom Fuller House, was also charged in the scandal. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Following in Huffman’s footsteps Loughlin also deleted her social media, but not before the internet also got a hold of some of her old tweets.
“There are more important things than money,” Loughlin said in a tweet that is now archived. “Like doing the right thing. Words to live by.”
Here she was referencing her Hallmark Channel show When Calls the Heart. In the wake of the scandal Hallmark has ended their relationship with Loghlin.
