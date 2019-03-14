Triple Frontier Does Not End How You Think It Will

On the bright side, one of the group’s goals is accomplished: The men assassinate Lorea, who had been hiding in a safe. Next, to their surprise, the house's walls are stuffed with tons of cash. Here's where they get greedy — and where the trouble starts. The house has way more money than they had budgeted for. Instead of grabbing the amount of bags that can fit and leaving, Redfly disregards his 40-minute "hard out" and keeps loading up the car. In total, they grab $250 million. That huge sum belonged to multiple drug lords; clearly, Lorea was just one in a crowded landscape. It would be naive to assume Lorea’s death would solve the country’s problems, as Pope had insinuated.