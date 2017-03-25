One staple of heist films is that, unlike in other genres, you often find yourself rooting for the villain. These movies are usually framed so that by the climax, you hold the conviction that the criminals deserve their multimillion dollar payout. Laws be damned!
This is partially a result of the setup of these movies, which often give viewers a glimpse into the mastermind behind the crime. You feel like a brilliant badass helping to orchestrate the plan of a lifetime. As viewers, we’re taken on a wild ride and we’re invested in seeing it through to the end. And there will certainly be bumps in the road. Things can get bloody, and you could end up risking it all for a nice payday.
All this makes heist movies more engaging than idealistic rom-coms or straight-up horror flicks. It’s like if YouTube hair tutorials actually included a reel of all the things that can, and do, go wrong.
Here are some of the most exciting heist movies you should check out, if you haven’t already.