No, you are not dreaming. There is a real movie coming to Netflix that stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal. Somehow the casting gods brought all these men together on screen in the form of Triple Frontier , which was shown in select theaters for a week before it hit Netflix on March 13. The elaborate heist that is at the center of Triple Frontier is not based on a true story . But, the years it took to bring the script to life and train the actors required just as much, if not more, patience and planning than the characters in the movie needed to get away with their crime. Of course, with a casting lineup that epic, the plot has to match. Triple Frontier, an action thriller, involves a group of Special Forces veterans who decide to rob a South American drug lord and equally split the profits to eliminate their financial woes.