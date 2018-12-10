Ben Affleck's Back Tattoo Movie Suspiciously Lacking Back Tattoo

Triple Frontier owes a lot to Ben Affleck's back tattoo. The name of the Netflix film, which premieres on the platform in March 2019, may not ring a bell, but those photos of Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, and Oscar Isaac wrastling on a beach probably do. Back in March, not only were we graced with photos of the antics, but we were also alerted to the fact that the phoenix back tattoo Affleck previously claimed was fake was in fact very much real. So why isn't it in this new Triple Frontier trailer?
This first look at the film introduces us to our wrestling boys as a group of former Special Forces operatives down on their luck. As Isaac says in the trailer, "If we had accomplished half the things that we've accomplished in another other profession, we'd be set for life." Instead, however, Affleck's character can't afford to send his daughter to college. They all sacrificed everything for their country, and now have nothing to show for it.
That's why they decide to rob a dangerously violent cartel in the hopes of securing $75 million for themselves. There's a lot of dramatic looks, gunfire, and yelling — but no tattoos.
"It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back," Affleck BFF Matt Damon previously told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show about the ink. "I support him in all of his artistic expression."
So do I! Which is why I'd really like to see it on screen.
Watch the Triple Frontier trailer below:
