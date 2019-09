Ben Affleck's Tattoo Is Starring In A Movie With Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund & Charlie Hunnam

If you're thinking that this list of hunky men playing a group of five friends is random, then you better buckle up for the story behind the movie's rotating cast. Other than Affleck and the phoenix, none of these men were originally attached to star in the movie. Due to timing for some and rehab for one, the movie, which was referred to simply as " Untitled J.C. Chandon " project for awhile, had a long list of potential leading men. At one point, the following actors were attached to the project: Mahershala Ali, Casey Affleck, Tom Hardy, Johnny Depp, Channing Tatum, Will Smith, and Tom Hanks. What I would give to see photos of Tom Hanks with Affleck's back tattoo, standing next to a shirtless Ali and Smith, wrangling each other in the frothy waves. However, I'll settle for these two IRL golden doodles for now.