Neverland Ranch's Price Has Been Marked Down 70% — & Still No One Wants To Buy It

Michael Jackson lived at Neverland Ranch for 15 years. In 2015, six years after the pop star's death, his estate along with Colony Capital, the investment firm that co-owns the property, listed Sycamore Valley Ranch, which is the property's new name, for £75 million . Two years later, the asking price was reduced to £49 million. Suzanne Perkins and Kyle Forsyth, the listing agents now handling the sale of the ranch, confirmed in an email to Refinery29 this morning that it is now listed for £23 million. We reached out to Colony Capital about the decision to reduce Sycamore Valley Ranch's price once again, but it declined to comment. We also reached out to a lawyer for Jackson's estate and have yet to hear back.