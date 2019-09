A Former Fyre Festival Employee Is Making High-End Rugs Out Of Plastic Waste

If you watched Hulu's Fyre Festival documentary , Fyre Fraud, you likely remember Oren Aks, the former creative director at Jerry Media, which worked with Fyre on social media strategy for the viral-in-a-bad-way festival. In the film, Aks is outspoken about just how much of a train wreck Fyre was to work on, and he even places some of the blame for what happened on his former employer, which is best known for operating the controversial meme page FuckJerry. He's been called the unsung hero of Fyre Fraud ( Chrissy Teigen is a big fan ), and Page Six reported that after everything went down with the festival, he fled the country because "nobody abroad knows about Fyre."