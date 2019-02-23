Kim Kardashian Sends Some Advice To Jordyn Woods: Get Your Own Man

Kim Kardashian’s latest dig is the furthest thing from subtle. Being the good big sister she is, she is coming to her sister’s defence again amid recent cheating rumours.
Kardashian fans and innocent bystanders alike have been swept up in the family’s latest drama: Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy and now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson has reportedly cheated on her with a friend of the family and Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.
After wiping Thompson from her Instagram and replacing him with sad Instagram stories about failed love and relationships, Khloé’s sister Kim and best friend Malika Haqq tried to cheer her up by whisking her away on a girls trip. Kim documented the trip on both Snapchat and her Instagram story.
The clips Kim shared showed the girls driving to an undisclosed location that Us Weekly now reports was Palm Springs, California. Like all good road trips, this one called for a sing-along to some early 2000s bops, but this clearly curated playlist was all about cheating.
In the first video, saved by the @kimberlykikiwest Instagram account, the ladies are jamming to Brandy’s “Who Is She 2 U.”
The lyrics go a little something like this: “Who is she to you (Yeah) / Don't lie to me / Who is she to you / My eyes can see / Something's going on between you two (Something's goin' on).”
Next up was Nivea’s “Don’t Mess With My Man.” The lyrics here speak to the drama even more.
“If you mess with my man / I'ma be the one to bring it to ya / Got my girls, got my man / So find your own and leave mine alone,” Nivea sings in her 2002 single. “Don't mess with my man / I'ma be the one to bring it to ya / Here's a little advice for you, find your own man.”
While singing along, both Kim and Haqq were pointing at the camera, even further suggesting this message was targeted.
But it’s unclear if the message was delivered, as Woods hasn’t said much about the allegations. She spoke out for the first time at a launch party for her collaboration with fake eyelash brand Eylure. "Through everything that's been going on, you know, it's been real," Woods said.
Neither Thompson nor Woods have explicitly confirmed, denied, or apologised for anything related to the rumours, but Woods has reportedly moved out of Kylie’s home, so things aren’t looking too good.
