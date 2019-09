Just as the ringing tune of "Let It Go" fades from the collective memory — when did you last hear it in a supermarket? — Frozen 2 has dropped its first teaser trailer. In the follow-up, things are certainly not "let go." If anything, things look more serious. Elsa (Idina Menzel) going the route of The Incredibles' Frozone, skating across an ocean using her icy powers. Meanwhile, the kingdom appears to be in full fall mode — the leaves are blush red and quickly falling from the trees. Did climate change hit Arendelle?