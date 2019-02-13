Just as the ringing tune of "Let It Go" fades from the collective memory — when did you last hear it in a supermarket? — Frozen 2 has dropped its first teaser trailer. In the follow-up, things are certainly not "let go." If anything, things look more serious. Elsa (Idina Menzel) going the route of The Incredibles' Frozone, skating across an ocean using her icy powers. Meanwhile, the kingdom appears to be in full fall mode — the leaves are blush red and quickly falling from the trees. Did climate change hit Arendelle?
Frozen 2 has been much anticipated since the 2015, when Disney announced that the studio was working on a follow-up to the hugely successful 2013 film. The sequel will see the return of Menzel as well as Kristin Bell (who voices Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoph), and Josh Gad (Olaf). Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are rumored to be starring in the film as well.
Advertisement
Frozen 2 arrives in theaters November 2019. Watch the first full teaser, below.
Advertisement