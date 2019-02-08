Meet The 62-Year-Old Woman Behind Bollywood’s First Lesbian Love Story

“If you look at the mythological stories in India, they all sort of tell very entertaining stories, and in the end they come back with a little kernel of some moral value,” she said. “Whether it’s ‘don’t cheat,’ ‘don’t steal,’ ‘don’t be greedy’ — all the little anecdotes. And then when cinema came into the country, it kind of took over as the main socialising agent. People like to go see movies, it’s the biggest source of entertainment in India. Directing a film, telling a story, you’re in a privileged place because you are going to have impact on people. It’s very important to be aware of what it is you’re showing.”