The Case Against Adnan Syed, a four-part docuseries directed by Amy Berg, is slated to debut on the network this spring (UK release TBC). The series is a culmination of over three years of work on behalf of Berg, who was nominated for an Oscar for her 2006 documentary Deliver Us From Evil. In addition to the evidence presented by Serial, the first teaser trailer for the series promises "a piece of evidence that nobody even realised existed for all these years," and a current look at Syed and his legal struggles.