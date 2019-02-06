Serial may just have wrapped its third season, but the story of season 1's Adnan Syed is still unfolding. Fourteen years after he was convicted of the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, Serial advocated for his innocence. The show's work spurred action that resulted in a new trial for the 38-year-old, who is currently serving a life-sentence. To know exactly what went down after the podcast's first season, though, we'll have to turn to HBO.
The Case Against Adnan Syed, a four-part docuseries directed by Amy Berg, is slated to debut on the network this spring. The series is a culmination of over three years of work on behalf of Berg, who was nominated for an Oscar for her 2006 documentary Deliver Us From Evil. In addition to the evidence presented by Serial, the first teaser trailer for the series promises "a piece of evidence that nobody even realized existed for all these years," and a current look at Syed and his legal struggles.
Advertisement
Not everyone believes in Syed's innocence. Plenty of fans were not convinced by Serial's evidence, and, in the The Case Against Adnan Syed, Syed himself admits things appear dicey.
"I know there are things that don't look good for me," he says on the phone in the teaser.
Is The Case Against Adnan Syed the next step towards his freedom? Watch the teaser, below.
Advertisement