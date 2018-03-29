"The short of it was we won on the alibi issue, and the other issue, the cell tower issue, was reversed," he explained. "At the circuit court, we had won the cell tower issue and lost the alibi issue, but it was essentially a flip-flop. The Court of Special Appeals reversed the circuit court on both issues, which it is what it is. We sort of had a feeling that this is how it would turn out and, indeed, it did. ... We're thrilled. It's been a really long wait. It's been hard, it's been stressful, obviously not just for us but for Adnan who's now been in prison for 19 years."