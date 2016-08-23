A new development may jeopardize the case of Serial's Adnan Syed.
Syed was granted a new trial earlier this summer after new evidence cast doubts on his conviction for the 1999 murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. That evidence includes information from his former classmate Asia McClain, who can provide an alibi for Syed by testifying that he was at the school library at the time of Lee's murder. That information was a key component of the Serial podcast.
According to two sisters who are also former classmates of McClain, who is now known as Asia Chapman, her story is false. People reports that the women emailed the Maryland Attorney Generals Office with their accusations.
"Chapman's story about seeing Adnan in the library the day Hae was killed is a lie," one sister wrote.
The sisters maintain that Chapman said she would "make up a lie" to protect Syed because she "believed so much in Adnan [sic] innocence."
The witness discussed the testimony with Chapman on Facebook, writing, "I think it's sad [Syed] may actually be set free because of you and this fabricated story."
Prosecutors are currently trying to appeal a judge's decision to grant Syed a new trial.
Syed was granted a new trial earlier this summer after new evidence cast doubts on his conviction for the 1999 murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. That evidence includes information from his former classmate Asia McClain, who can provide an alibi for Syed by testifying that he was at the school library at the time of Lee's murder. That information was a key component of the Serial podcast.
According to two sisters who are also former classmates of McClain, who is now known as Asia Chapman, her story is false. People reports that the women emailed the Maryland Attorney Generals Office with their accusations.
"Chapman's story about seeing Adnan in the library the day Hae was killed is a lie," one sister wrote.
The sisters maintain that Chapman said she would "make up a lie" to protect Syed because she "believed so much in Adnan [sic] innocence."
The witness discussed the testimony with Chapman on Facebook, writing, "I think it's sad [Syed] may actually be set free because of you and this fabricated story."
Prosecutors are currently trying to appeal a judge's decision to grant Syed a new trial.
Advertisement