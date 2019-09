There has been a revival of interest in the life and times of serial killer Ted Bundy as of late, and the next entry in this phenomenon is director Joe Berlinger’s upcoming biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile , starring Zac Efron as the infamous killer. Shortly before the film’s debut at Sundance Film Festival last month, its first teaser trailer dropped. The response was both swift and controversial, with many critics saying it glamorised Bundy while the reality — Bundy violently assaulted and murdered at least 28 women , and was also found guilty of kidnapping, burglary, and other crimes — was significantly more horrifying.