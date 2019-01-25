Survivor Carol DaRonch Is The True Hero In Netflix's Ted Bundy Docuseries

After months of living in fear without answers, DaRonch finally received some good news. Police had arrested a man who seemed to match her description and wanted her to see if she could identify her attacker in a lineup. Though Bundy had tried to alter his appearance, DaRonch said she knew him instantly. She later learned that prosecutors found a gym bag filled with a mask, an ice pick, and pantyhose in his car, as well as the key that unlocked the handcuffs she'd been forced into wearing. Only then did authorities start to connect Bundy to the killings in Washington and Oregon, which had previously gone unsolved.