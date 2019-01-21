Donald & Melania Trump Just Received Razzie Nominations

Congratulations are in order for President Donald Trump. In addition to entering the 30th day of his self-imposed government shutdown on Monday, the president was also nominated for two Razzie awards: Worst Actor (as himself in archival footage) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9 and Worst Screen Combo in the same films, for “Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness.”
The Razzies, to those unfamiliar, is an award show that “honours” the worst performances, directors, and films in Hollywood of the previous year. First Lady Melania Trump and counsellor to the president Kellyanne Conway were also nominated, both for Worst Supporting Actress as themselves in Fahrenheit 11/9.
Trump’s competition? For the Worst Actor category, that would be Johnny Depp (voice acting in Sherlock Gnomes), Will Ferrell (Holmes & Watson), John Travolta (Gotti), and Bruce Willis (Death Wish). For Worst Screen Combo, he s up against: “Any Two Actors or Puppets” (Happytime Murders), “Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career” (Sherlock Gnomes), Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Holmes & Watson), and Kelly Preston and John Travolta (Gotti).
That’s some sturdy competition. But Trump has won a Razzie before, according to the Razzie press release, for his appearance in 1991’s Ghost Can’t Do It.
Trump’s nominations for Death of a Nation helped it tie with Gotti, Happytime Murders, and Holmes & Watson for the dubious honour of most-nominated film at the Razzies. All films received six Razzie nominations.
See the full list of nominees at the Razzies website. You can also see who wins by checking out the website on 23rd February.
