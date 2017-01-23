These Were Officially The Worst Movies Of The Year

Let's be real, the Razzies, which honor the worst in movies, is the one awards show where there are no real winners. So if you saw any of these films that are nominated for 2017 Razzies, we're sorry — and even sorrier if you saw the film that earned the (dis)honor of being the most nominated this year. According to Entertainment Weekly, that unfortunate distinction goes to Zoolander 2, which earned a whopping nine nominations including Worst Picture, Worst Actor, and Worst Director for Ben Stiller. Not to mention Worst Supporting Actress for Kristen Wiig and Worst Supporting Actor for both Will Ferrell and Owen Wilson. Coming in a close second was Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with eight nominations. In addition to Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo, it's also competing for Worst Picture against Zoolander 2, Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, and Independence Day: Resurgence.
You may notice that there are six nominees for the main prize instead of the typical five. The Razzies explained in a statement that there were so many bad films this year, it actually expanded the number of nominees in all nine categories.
For Worst Actor, Stiller will be up against Dirty Grandpa's Robert De Niro, Dinesh D’Souza for playing himself in Hillary's America, and Gerard Butler, who was nominated for both Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen. Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) will also battle once again in this category. Worst Actress nominees include Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Becky Turner as Hillary Clinton in Hillary’s America, Julia Roberts in Mother's Day, Tyler Perry in Boo! A Madea Halloween, Shailene Woodley in Divergent Series: Allegiant, and Naomi Watts in both Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In.
Winners of the Razzies will be announced February 25, the day before the Oscars are handed out. Last year, Fifty Shades of Grey was the big Razzies winner, taking home Worst Actor, Worst Actress, Worst Screen Combo, and Worst Screenplay. The film also took home Worst Picture, but shared the honor with Fantastic Four.
You may notice that there are six nominees for the main prize instead of the typical five. The Razzies explained in a statement that there were so many bad films this year, it actually expanded the number of nominees in all nine categories.
For Worst Actor, Stiller will be up against Dirty Grandpa's Robert De Niro, Dinesh D’Souza for playing himself in Hillary's America, and Gerard Butler, who was nominated for both Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen. Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) will also battle once again in this category. Worst Actress nominees include Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Becky Turner as Hillary Clinton in Hillary’s America, Julia Roberts in Mother's Day, Tyler Perry in Boo! A Madea Halloween, Shailene Woodley in Divergent Series: Allegiant, and Naomi Watts in both Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In.
Winners of the Razzies will be announced February 25, the day before the Oscars are handed out. Last year, Fifty Shades of Grey was the big Razzies winner, taking home Worst Actor, Worst Actress, Worst Screen Combo, and Worst Screenplay. The film also took home Worst Picture, but shared the honor with Fantastic Four.
Advertisement