All The Mobster Drama Surrounding John Travolta's Zero Percent Rotten Tomatoes Movie

And all of this for a movie that took eight years to plod to theaters. In 2010, Fiore Films acquired the rights to Gotti's life. Over the interceding eight years, the film went through four directors, landing eventually on Connolly in 2016. Early on, Joe Pesci signed on to play Angelo Ruggiero, but production let him go in 2011, after he'd gained 30 pounds for the role. ( He sued Fiore Films for his trouble .) At one point, Lindsay Lohan joined the fun . In December 2017, just before its planned release date, Lionsgate sold the film back to the producers. According to Travolta, the movie's stalwart main actor, production "begged" Lionsgate to sell back the film so that it could have a wider release.