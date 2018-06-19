All The Mobster Drama Surrounding John Travolta's Zero Percent Rotten Tomatoes Movie

Not to be deterred, the people behind Gotti are convinced it's doing just fine. "What is shocking to me is that 80% of audience members on Rotten Tomatoes and 4 of 5 of them on Fandango liked the film. Clearly critics are out of touch with the people who actually vote with their pocket books. It makes me wonder if the press and critics don’t want a movie to succeed because they incorrectly think we are glorifying John Gotti," Dennis Rice, the person in charge of marketing the film, told Deadline.