Margot Robbie Is Working On 10 Movies — So Why Is Everyone Asking Her About Kids?

From her Oscar-nominated I, Tonya performance to her upcoming role as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to her superheroine (or is it villain?) turn as Harley Quinn in the DC universe, Margot Robbie has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars in just a few years. Today, she's working on a whopping 10 films, including a take on iconic doll Barbie. So why, instead of asking her about all of that, are people so obsessed with finding out when she'll have kids?
Robbie — who married her now-producing partner Tom Ackerley in 2016 — feels frustrated that people are so focused on that aspect of her personal life.
"I got married and the first question in almost every interview is 'Babies? When are you having one?' I'm so angry that there's this social contract," Robbie told RadioTimes. "You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I’m going to do."
What Robbie is "going to do" includes breaking down barriers for women in Hollywood. Her production company LuckyChap, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros. studio, was created for the Wolf of Wall Street actress to see better parts for women in Hollywood.
"I wasn't seeing many scripts where I wanted to play the female role — I always wanted to play the male role," she told RadioTimes. "The female roles are always a catalyst for the male story, and that's unsatisfying."
Today, Robbie is producing a feminist take on Shakespeare's characters for the Australian Broadcasting Company, and recently sold Dollface, a comedy with Kat Dennings, to Hulu.
Maybe babies are in Robbie's future, but right now her career is the thing that should have our attention.
