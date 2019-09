Margot Robbie's Next Role Is Totally Plastic

It's taken some time for this movie to get off the ground. Originally, Amy Schumer was slated for the role. She stepped down due to scheduling conflicts, writing in a statement, "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen." Shortly after, Anne Hathaway's name was floating around as Schumer's potential replacement, but almost two years later, Robbie has closed the deal.