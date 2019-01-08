Margot Robbie's Next Role Is Totally Plastic

It's official (unless they change it again): Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. E! News reports that the Mary Queen Of Scots actress has signed on to both produce and star in a live-action Barbie movie from Warner Bros. and Mattel.
It's taken some time for this movie to get off the ground. Originally, Amy Schumer was slated for the role. She stepped down due to scheduling conflicts, writing in a statement, "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen." Shortly after, Anne Hathaway's name was floating around as Schumer's potential replacement, but almost two years later, Robbie has closed the deal.
"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," Robbie told E! News in a statement. "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."
Before she steps onto the screen as Barbie, Robbie is playing another iconic role: Sharon Tate. She stars as the public figure in Quentin Tarantino's adaptation of the 1969 murders, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and her transformation is proof that she'll be perfect for her upcoming role as a different notable blonde.
According to IMDB, the Barbie movie is due out in 2020.
