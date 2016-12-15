Shortly after the release of Suicide Squad this past summer, rumors started to brew that badass super-villain Harley Quinn (played, of course, by Margot Robbie) would be getting her own spinoff movie. Now we know more about it, and it sounds awesome so far.
Suicide Squad didn't get the warmest reception from critics and was hit-or-miss among fans, but there was a nearly universal agreement that Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn was pretty flawless. Thankfully, Robbie seemed game to reprise her role in an all-female spinoff, and now we have more info.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie will team up with Suicide Squad director David Ayer for the film, tentatively titled Gotham City Sirens, and it will focus on the "top female villains" in the DC universe, possibly including Catwoman and Poison Ivy of Batman fame.
Equally as cool? Robbie is slated to serve as an executive producer on the movie, which is an all-around win for women in film.
Further details are slim, but the prevailing rumor is that Megan Fox is in talks to fill the role of Poison Ivy, which sounds like incredible casting. The last actress to play Poison Ivy was Uma Thurman in 1997's much-maligned Batman & Robin, which critics and fans hated...but Thurman slayed the part. Stay tuned for more to come.
