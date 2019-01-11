“We all spoke about it between us. We found it really empowering,” Mackey's recalls of filming “Episode 5.” After all, the rampant vulva bullying of the instalment is completely denounced by the end of the hour. We learn mean girl Ruby (Mimi Keene), whose faceless nude photo has been sent to her entire school as punishment for “bitchy” behaviour, is actually being blackmailed by her best friend Olivia (Simone Ashley), whom Ruby perpetually demoralises. The faceless image may not reveal Ruby’s identity, but the threat is that the owner of the vulva — which is the victim of mean spirited “Chewbacca” “guinea pig” comparisons— will be unveiled if a mea culpa does not occur.