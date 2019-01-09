Rami Malek Went Viral For Being Awkward, This Time With Nicole Kidman

Remember when Rami Malek went viral for an awkward video with a fan? Or when he (sort of) went viral for not recognising his former co-star Francia Raisa? Well, it's happened again!
Malek, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Sunday night, had an awkward exchange with Nicole Kidman when he went up to accept Bohemian Rhapsody's award for Best Picture. Essentially, Kidman didn't see Malek, but Malek tried to get a hug in anyway. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, Kimmel confronted Malek with this footage.
"I have known her for many years, despite what it may seem," Malek told Kimmel. "So I thought I could easily go up and say hi, but in a moment like that — I have a feeling this is probably haunting me on [the internet]."
Indeed, the moment was clipped and shared on Twitter Sunday evening, although not nearly as much as Malek might think. Sunday night provided plenty of other awkward moments, like the Chrissy Metz-Alison Brie fiasco! Oh, and that time Jeff Bridges told everyone to be more like a boat.
nicole kidman is joe mazzello and rami malek is my dm's to him. pic.twitter.com/NseTUzePOJ— ???? (@malekandmercury) January 8, 2019
