That Fake Alison Brie & Chrissy Metz Drama, Explained

The drama started with a rumor: in the early hours of the evening, People reported that Metz could be heard on mic saying that Brie was "such a bitch." The report was soon picked up by Variety and circulated around Twitter. Variety included a video of the encounter, which involved Metz, who was standing with E! hosts AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle, tossing to Brie with Yvette Nicole Brown. As the camera switches to Brie and Brown, Metz can be heard saying "she's such a b—."