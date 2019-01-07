That Fake Alison Brie & Chrissy Metz Drama, Explained

The 2019 Golden Globes were a surprisingly dramatic occasion. Emma Stone apologized for her whitewashed role in the Cameron Crowe film Aloha and, in the press room, Mahershala Ali finally answered to some of the criticisms of his film Green Book. But no drama was as strange as that of Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie, two television actors who might not otherwise end up in the same sentence.
The drama started with a rumor: in the early hours of the evening, People reported that Metz could be heard on mic saying that Brie was "such a bitch." The report was soon picked up by Variety and circulated around Twitter. Variety included a video of the encounter, which involved Metz, who was standing with E! hosts AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle, tossing to Brie with Yvette Nicole Brown. As the camera switches to Brie and Brown, Metz can be heard saying "she's such a b—."
Was she saying "bitch"? Probably not. If you listen closely, at least to Variety's video, it sounds like Metz pulled away from her mic as she said "babe," which left the word open for interpretation. Nevertheless, the story proliferated, and Metz and Brie both had to answer for it.
Metz responded on Twitter, writing, "It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart."
Brie responded via Instagram story this morning, sharing a photo of herself with Metz.
"Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!!" wrote Brie. "Rumors can't keep us down!"
Metz also told Variety during the night that she sent a message to Brie mid-show to clarify things.
“I don’t talk about people like that. I just don’t," said Metz. "It really gutted me for the first half of the show, but then I messaged Alison .”
Metz claimed that someone else had said whatever it is people were hearing in the audio. This is where things get confusing: Did Metz say that Brie was "such a babe"? Or did someone else say that Brie was "such a bitch"?
Gibson, who was standing next to Metz, claims that she said "such a babe." Gibson later wrote on Twitter, "When the tabloid machine gets rolling & tries to paint a wonderful person in a negative light, attempting to start a 'feud' between 2 wonderfully talented women, the only way to fight back is with honesty & light!"
And with that hot mic fake feud, awards season is officially in swing.
