Rami Malek Had A Very Awkward Interview With Former Co-Star Francia Raisa

Rami Malek had a big night on Sunday, taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody , so you can't blame him for have a small slip-up on the red carpet. The actor stopped to chat with actresses Rasha Goel and Francia Raísa before heading into the event, when Raísa mentioned that she and Malek had previously been costars. This, it turned out, was news to Malek.