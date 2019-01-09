Rami Malek Had A Very Awkward Interview With Former Co-Star Francia Raisa

Rami Malek had a big night on Sunday, taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, so you can't blame him for have a small slip-up on the red carpet. The actor stopped to chat with actresses Rasha Goel and Francia Raísa before heading into the event, when Raísa mentioned that she and Malek had previously been costars. This, it turned out, was news to Malek.
"Fourteen years ago, you were on a show called Over There," Raísa told him, according to Us Weekly. "I was Sawa, your little sister."
“You’re kidding me!” he replied, but Raísa quickly assuaged him, saying that it was her first acting job and she was only 16 at the time.
“It was so amazing to work with you,” she gushed.
"I had a really good time working on that show,” he echoed.
This reminiscing was made more poignant when Malek eventually accepted the award for best actor, something he probably only dreamed of back on the 2005 show.
"I am beyond moved right now," he began his acceptance speech. "My heart is pounding out of my chest right now."
Raísa's star is equally on the rise. Her first major role was as Adrian Lee on The Secret Life Of The American Teenager before going on to appear in Dear White People, Life Size 2, and, most recently, Ana Torres in Grown-ish. You may also remember that in 2017 she donated her kidney to BFF Selena Gomez. Now that's something no one will forget.
