Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher Found Herself In A Twitter Fiasco — & She Couldn’t Have Handled It Better
IM SO HAPPY RAMI MALEK AND BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY WON GOLDEN GLOBES IM THRILLED TONIGHT IS THE BEST NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Elsie Fisher (@ElsieKFisher) January 7, 2019
Why is everyone being so mean about this? I’m genuinely sorry if I did something wrong :(— Elsie Fisher (@ElsieKFisher) January 7, 2019
My thoughts on this- please educate me in the future if I do something problematic. I want to better myself and grow! I was also vaguely aware the director of said film was bad but had no other information as to why he was considered such or what he had done. I know now. https://t.co/kMGFl2xvpj— Elsie Fisher (@ElsieKFisher) January 7, 2019
I’ll continue to be proud of Rami and the supporting cast because they are incredible, but otherwise I will hold back. Understand this though; there are many problematic people in Hollywood, and as someone who is busy frequently I don’t always have time to keep up. So tell me.— Elsie Fisher (@ElsieKFisher) January 7, 2019