Olivia Munn On How Hollywood Is Failing To Vindicate Sexual Abuse Survivors

Olivia Munn says she will not forget how quickly Hollywood moved on from her accusation that Brett Ratner sexually harassed her.
Munn was one of six women who came forward in November 2017, accusing director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and assault.
Munn told her story on the record, and as a result, Warner Bros. announced that they would not be renewing their production contract with Ratner. Gal Gadot supported Warner Bros. decision, saying on the Today show that her opinion of Ratner was shared by many. That, however, is not the whole story.
Even though Ratner's production contract will not be renewed, the $450 million co-financing deal with his film investment company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, remains intact. It is unclear whether this contract will be renewed. As of right now, Ratner is still in business with Warner Bros. despite being let go from one job he did for them.
Advertisement
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Munn made it clear that was not enough saying, "I want Warner Bros. to sever all ties and relationships with Brett Ratner."
Munn isn't sure Hollywood is changing for the better. "If you ask me, now, do I feel good? Do I feel like I have justice? No," she said. "I'm thankful that we're in this moment where our voices actually matter. But I don’t feel like there’s actually an awakening of consciousness in Hollywood. There’s an understanding that there will be backlash in the marketplace and to their bottom line if they don’t make these big announcements. They aren't woke; they're scared."
She didn't want to be known as someone seeking attention and publicity which is the devastating assumption made when women are insistent about their experience, saying to the Los Angeles Times, "it felt like I had to bury it and just be okay with everything."
Munn goes on to recount a heartbreaking moment she had when discussing a potential role with her friend, the producer Brian Grazer. When Munn asked Grazer why he would work with him on another film, he responded, "Oh, that’s right. You used to date Brett, right?" It devastated Munn. Even though she made her story public, Grazer only remembered the lie Ratner had told. He said he would "try" not to work with Ratner in the future.
"There seems to be a formula for redemption: apologize, put your head down, remove yourself from the public eye, come back up after enough time has passed, align yourself with the people that you've wronged and then resume your place back in line exactly where you were kicked out," said Munn.
Advertisement
Munn asserts that powerful men are allowed a formula for redemption. After a public apology, they retreat from the public eye before coming back unscathed. She voices the worry that many women have with the recent onslaught of sexual harassment and assault claims. Is the systemic problem actually being fixed or are just a few of the worst offenders being taken down while the rest continue? Will it have actually have a lasting effect?
She believes that what is happening now is not addressing the larger issue, likening it to pruning the wild branches from a tree, saying "the disease still remains in the tree."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement