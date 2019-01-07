Emma Stone Apologises For Her White-Washing Role During The Golden Globes

Sandra Oh wasn't pulling any punches as co-host of the 2019 Golden Globes. During the opening monologue with Andy Samberg, the Killing Eve star poked fun at the lack of Asian-American representation in Hollywood with a well-placed zinger that had fellow nominee Emma Stone screaming. Literally.
"Crazy Rich Asians is nominated tonight," Oh said. "It is the first studio film with an Asian lead since Ghost In The Shell and Aloha."
The joke was directed at white actresses like Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone, who have both faced criticism for playing characters of Asian descent.
In Aloha, Stone played Allison Ng, a woman of Chinese-Hawaiian-Swedish descent. It's a role that the actress has said taught her important lessons for her career.
Advertisement
“I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is," Stone said in 2015. "It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important.”
But it seems she's not done apologising. After Oh's joke at the Globes, the was actress allegedly overheard screaming "I'm sorry!" from the audience.
After Sandra Oh's "Aloha" whitewashing joke I swear I heard Emma Stone shout "I'm sorry!" #GoldenGlobes— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) January 7, 2019
Emma Stone screaming “I’M SORRY!!!” from the audience after Sandra Oh’s joke about Aloha having an Asian lead deserves its own special award. #GoldenGlobes— dinosaurs are awesome ?? (@theirishcowgirl) January 7, 2019
It seems like Stone really has learned from her casting mistake — and that she can take a joke. In any case, the show is off to a good start.
Advertisement