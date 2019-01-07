The 2019 awards season has officially begun — and it’s simplydelightful, thanks in no small part to Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. The unexpected but inspired hosting duo kicked off the 76th Golden Globes on Sunday night with a monologue for the ages. After all, what else would you expect when you mix the thrilling Globe-nominated talents of Killing Eve's Oh with the relentless comedy chops of Saturday Night Live alum and Brooklyn Nine-Nine leading man Samberg?
After an opener like theirs, we’re pretty sure these two should host everything (hey, the Oscars are still wide-open, right?).
While most Golden Globe monologues go after the stars in attendance – "Ricky Gervais-style!" as Samberg reminded viewers — this year's hosts went sweet. In an attempt at a "jab," Oh announced to Best Director nominee Bradley Cooper, "Bradley Cooper, you are hot." Ouch, right? Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was similarly praised, with Oh saying, “Your name is Adonis, and it is apt.” Samberg also lauded, "You a snack, Michael."
The ladies of the Globes also got their fair share of love. Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez was compared to an angel and Sharp Objects leading lady Amy Adams was called a "mega talented piece of dog crap."
While all of Hollywood's biggest stars got the soft gloves, Samberg and Oh saved the real hits for actual injustice. At one point, they said Vice was nominated in the Best Musical or Comedy category “It erroneously invaded the wrong category based on false evidence.” (Samberg's "joke" was a reference to the War Against Terror, which was waged by Vice's subject, former Vice President Dick Cheney.) The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star also called out the unfair treatment of Black Panther political party members during a bit about Black Panther.
Still, Oh got in some of the most memorable digs of the night. In a First Man riff, the Killing Eve heroine said the film's title is also Hollywood's game plan for finding a director. "First, man. If no man available, pair of man. Then team of man," she said in her best Cro-Magnon accent. "Then eventually maybe woman."
After a thoughtful joke like that, Oh closed out the monologue with real earnestness, explaining she agreed to host the Globes to witness the "change" occurring in Hollywood this year. "I see you. And I see you," she announced to the diverse casts of projects like Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther. "All of these faces of change. And now so will everyone else.”
Oh and Samberg’s mostly fun and bouncy monologue lived up to the exact promise the pair teased ahead of the Globes. As Oh told the Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, “I think people are ready and could use a little smile. Everyone is depressed, and maybe that's as good a reason as any that everyone could use a little time to laugh and celebrate.”
