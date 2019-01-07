While all of Hollywood's biggest stars got the soft gloves, Samberg and Oh saved the real hits for actual injustice. At one point, they said Vice was nominated in the Best Musical or Comedy category “It erroneously invaded the wrong category based on false evidence.” (Samberg's "joke" was a reference to the War Against Terror, which was waged by Vice's subject, former Vice President Dick Cheney.) The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star also called out the unfair treatment of Black Panther political party members during a bit about Black Panther.