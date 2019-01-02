5 Fights To Ditch From Your Relationship In 2019

When you think about New Year’s resolutions, you probably think of easy-to-track, external goals: levelling up in your career, trying a new fitness routine, finally putting a limit on your soul-sucking Netflix consumption. What might not come to mind is improving how you fight in your relationships. That’s because most people probably want to devote less energy to these spats, not more. But dropping these toxic, counterproductive arguments is one of the most impactful goals you can set for yourself.
Here to help you identify and reframe dangerous fighting dynamics in your relationships are Vanessa Marin, sex therapist, Dr. Liz Powell, psychologist and sex educator, and Sandi Kaufman, LCSW and relationship and intimacy therapist.