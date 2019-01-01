Chrissy Teigen & Leslie Jones Created The First Viral Moment Of 2019

Leslie Jones certainly has a way with umbrellas – namely, the one that almost cost Chrissy Teigen her eye.
After ringing in the new year during NBC’s New Year’s Eve, Teigen leaned in to give co-host Jones a hug and kiss, but their embrace became more of a major malfunction than a hug. Jones’ large umbrella that smacked Teigen right in the face just as she leaned in and then the first viral moment of 2019 was born. Teigen played the mortifying moment off well and the two went on with their embrace, though the model made sure to duck under the umbrella the second time around.
“7am. Heading back out to time’s square to find my eyeball,” Teigen jokingly tweeted the morning after. Earlier in the wee hours, Jones tweeted an apology to Teigen. “Ugh I can’t believe I hit @chrissyteigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So sorry!! #thatswhyihateumbrellas.”
7am. Heading back out to time’s square to find my eyeball— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 1, 2019
EYE’M FINE BABY I hug too hard what can I say ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/74ddgxQlsr— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 1, 2019
Too bad the damage was already done. No, not to Teigen who promptly replied with a punny “EYE’M FINE BABY.” Instead, the video had already made its rounds on Twitter, where many watched it on loop (myself included.)
“This would only happen to Chrissy,” one user wrote in response to the clip.
While Jones and Teigen rang in the new year with Umbrellagate, other celebs celebrated New Years Eve 2018 at epic costume parties, lowkey family shindigs, and by debuting new hairdos.
Nonetheless, Jones and Teigen clearly had the best time and cheers to them for giving us our first official GIF/meme of 2019!
