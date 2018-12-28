'Tis the season to be a troubled rising pop star. First, there was A Star is Born. Then there was Cold War. And Vox Lux. Soon enough, there will be Her Smell, the girl rocker movie starring Elisabeth Moss and Cara Delevingne. And, most importantly, in 2019, there will be Teen Spirit, Max Minghella's directorial debut.
What separates Teen Spirit from the other rocker movies in the zeitgeist is that it will feature pop standards. Elle Fanning belts out a rendition of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own." Fanning plays Violet, a teen who pursues stardom via an American Idol-like singing contest. In the movie, Fanning will also perform music by Ellie Goulding, Annie Lennox, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Jack Antonoff, among others. The movie will also feature music from No Doubt, Ariana Grande, Whigfield, and many, many others.
In other words, this movie worships at the altar of pop — hopefully to less tragic consequences than its counterparts.
Teen Spirit arrives in cinemas April 5, 2019. Watch the newest official trailer, below.
