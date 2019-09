Melania Trump Wore Appropriate Shoes For Once — & People Are Upset

Whether or not Melania Trump is trolling her husband (or us) when she gets dressed is up for debate, but one thing is certain: whatever FLOTUS wears gets a reaction out of the general public. To date (and not without good reason), people have raged against her wearing a Zara jacket featuring the phrase “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” to visit migrant children in Texas, those ' storm stilettos ' during a visit to tour the damage that Houston incurred during Hurricane Harvey, and the white pantsuit (maybe?) thought to be a nod to Hillary Clinton and suffragettes . The latest item from Melania's wardrobe causing consternation: a pair of wheat-colored Timberland construction boots