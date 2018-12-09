You can stop fighting with your friends over whether “‘Diggin My Grave” is better than “I'll Never Love,” because we have the definitive ranking of all the songs from A Star Is Born. Thanks to year-end streaming data from Spotify shared with Refinery29 exclusively, so you can put the argument to rest.
You could probably guess where some of the songs rank -- “Shallow” is No.1, obviously. The heartbreaking finale song, “Always Remember Us This Way” slides in at No. 2. But others are more surprising. Our lowkey staff favuorite “Maybe It’s Time” ranked surprisingly low at #6. We did get some answers to the internet’s conundrum about “Why Did You Do That?,” the song Ally sings on her Saturday Night Live debut. After a heated debate about whether the song was supposed to be a good Lady Gaga-esque pop song, or signify the fall of the artist back into the shallow, coming in pretty low at #12 makes a pretty strong statement.
What do the top ranking songs from the soundtrack have in common? Lady Gaga. The first four songs are Ally-identifying songs. Cooper’s Jackson Maine makes his first big appearance (other than opening and dueting on “Shallow”) in track No. 5 on the list.
The original soundtrack helped make A Star Is Born a box office hit, but it’s gotten a lot of critical acclaim of its own. The breakaway single, “Shallow,” earned Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, as well as a Grammy nod for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Lady Gaga was also nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Film Drama category, which could be a historic win for the singer, making her the first musician to cross categories and win for acting in a dramatic film.
Without further ado, here is the definitive list of songs from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, ranked. And if you want to see how your personal plays compare with everyone else's, check out your 2018 Wrapped on Spotify.
1. Shallow (regular and radio edit)
2. Always Remember Us This Way
3. I'll Never Love (all versions)
4. Look What I Found
5. Music To My Eyes
6. Maybe It's Time
7. Is That Alright?
8. Diggin' My Grave
9. Heal Me
10. I Don't Know What Love Is
11. Black Eyes
12. Why Did You Do That?
13. Out Of Time
14. Alibi
15. La Vie En Rose
16. Before I Cry
17. Hair Body Face
18. Too Far Gone
