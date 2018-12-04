This Month's New Moon Wants You To Take A Risk

This Friday, December 7, the moon will lose all illumination and become "new" again at 7:20 a.m. GMT. This time around, this quiet lunar phase will occur in Sagittarius — and we already know what you're thinking. The fiery, rambunctious sign of Sagittarius isn't the first (or second or third) sign that comes to mind when we think of the introspective, meditative energy of the new moon, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't bother observing it. In fact, experiencing the new moon in a sign as bold and optimistic as Sagittarius could do us a world of good right now.
Last month, the new moon in Scorpio asked us to plumb the depths of our feelings, which likely led us down some pretty profound paths of reflection, but kept our focus trained squarely on our inner development. Now, we'll be well-served to adopt Sagittarius' more outward- and forward-facing perspective instead.
When the new moon is in this expansive sign, the future doesn't just look bright — it might as well be blinding. The sign of the Archer is famously optimistic. Even the most practical signs (cough, Capricorn) may glance at the bright side this Friday. And, when you direct your newly hopeful gaze toward the future, as many are wont to do during the new moon, you could feel a sudden jolt of inspiration.
Maybe you've been mulling over a major decision or considering something that requires taking a major risk. If you give yourself enough time to reflect on Friday, you could come upon the solution you've been seeking. That said, the trick with Sagittarian energy is that it's as passionate as it is impulsive — any ideas or plans that come to mind will be from your gut and not your logical side. Of course, sometimes we're better off when we refer to what our instincts are telling us.
And, let's not forget that the sun and Jupiter are currently hanging out in Sagittarius, too, and they'll still be there this Friday. We're positively swimming in this sign's adventurous energy at the moment, so don't be afraid to see where your inner explorer wishes to go. By the full moon on the 22nd, you could be feeling a lot more energised — and even fulfilled.
