We've got an ambitious six-part series on the way and there's finally a trailer to give us an idea of how it might shape up. Much like the Hugo novel, there seems to be an early focus on Fantine’s backstory that might not have resonated as clearly in past adaptation. We can't help but notice that Collins’ portrayal of Fantine is sprightly and full of optimism — making it all the more heart-wrenching as her bleak future comes to pass. Cosette (Ellie Bamber) is also given more backstory, and we see the truer evil of the Thénardiers (Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman ), as opposed to the more cartoonish depiction in the 2013 movie. As grumpy Les Mis purists, we’re actually looking forward to this adaptation. Watch the trailer below to get a taste of what's in store.