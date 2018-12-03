Is one more Les Misérables remake all you wanted for Christmas? Well, you're in luck because yet another adaptation of the famed book/musical/film is on it's way to a screen near you.
Unlike the last film - the one starring Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Amanda Seyfried, and won Anne Hathaway her Oscar in 2013 - the new version heading to the BBC won't include any songs.
This re-telling of Les Mis will only focus on the plot of the story, as it was written by Victor Hugo - sans any difficult vocals from the musical by Claude-Michel Schönberg.
The British cast is headed up by Lily Collins as Fantine, who's arguably the most well-known character of the story after Hathaway’s memorable performance. Dominic West (The Affair) will star as Jean Valjean, and David Oyelowo (Selma) will play Javert, the principal antagonist of the story. The screenplay is written by Andrew Davies, who also wrote the original English version of House of Cards.
We've got an ambitious six-part series on the way and there's finally a trailer to give us an idea of how it might shape up. Much like the Hugo novel, there seems to be an early focus on Fantine’s backstory that might not have resonated as clearly in past adaptation. We can't help but notice that Collins’ portrayal of Fantine is sprightly and full of optimism — making it all the more heart-wrenching as her bleak future comes to pass. Cosette (Ellie Bamber) is also given more backstory, and we see the truer evil of the Thénardiers (Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman), as opposed to the more cartoonish depiction in the 2013 movie. As grumpy Les Mis purists, we’re actually looking forward to this adaptation. Watch the trailer below to get a taste of what's in store.
Les Misérables will air on BBC One this Christmas.
