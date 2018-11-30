R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For December

December comes with a lot of pressure. Christmas takes centre stage and all of a sudden the quiet weeknights which you'd normally spend in the bath/watching TV/attempting to batch cook one last time, are occupied. These drinks, that party, those dinners – this month is a heavy one, which is why we're here to help you refine it a little bit.
We're taking back control of your social schedule, friends. We've rounded up the best in culture and entertainment to slot into your calendar before you get roped into another obligation that you'd say no to at any other time of year. We've got new films (yes, get excited for the return of our mate Mary Poppins), new TV (period drama galore and Idris Elba back on the telly) and there's some comedy, live music and an exhibition thrown in for good measure.