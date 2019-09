Mermaids: friend or foe? Netflix's new show Tidelands is going with the latter, at least according to its trailer (watch it, below!) The show, which is Netflix's first Australian original, follows the formerly incarcerated Cal (played by Charlotte Best) who returns home after years away only to unravel her hometown's biggest mystery. She's from Orphelin Bay, where a strange hamlet of people called the "Tidelanders" take her interest.