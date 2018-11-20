It was revealed in a new podcast, Origins, hosted by James Andrew Miller, that there were plans for an unmade Sex and the City 3, which would have heavily featured the death of Mr. Big. According to the podcast's host, he would have been killed “relatively early” from “a heart attack in the shower.”
Devoted fans may recall that Mr. Big had a heart procedure in season 6, so this outcome doesn’t come as too much of a shock. But, Miller says, Kim Cattrall wasn't interested in joining a project so heavily focused on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and the death of Mr. Big, rather than one focused on all four women and their relationships.
Speaking of Parker, the actress herself joins the podcast to speak a little on the heavily-publicised "feud" between her and her co-star stemming from a third SATC film. She says they “negotiated in good faith,” but in the end Cattrall was not on board.
"Michael and I worked all summer, I had many, many, many conversations with her manager where I was told, ‘She’d love to hear from you,’" Parker said. "I e-mailed her, I tried to reach out to her and say like, ‘We want you part of this. You’re an integral part, of course you are. I hope when you read this script you’ll see the beauty, the joy, the heartbreak in it that I see, that we have seen.’ But I can’t force her to see it, but we did negotiate through the process and ultimately the studio said, ‘We can’t meet those asks of hers. We’re not able to do it…the economics don’t make sense for us.’ So then it’s over, but that’s not a character assassination, that’s just the way business works.”
