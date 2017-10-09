Ryan Murphy has weighed in on the Sex and the City 3 debate, and he has a pretty bold suggestion.
After rumours broke that Kim Cattrall was allegedly holding up the production of the third Sex and the City film, Murphy proposed that the studio should just "recast Samantha" and make the next film.
Apparently, the fact that Cattrall brought Samantha Jones to life for six HBO seasons and two feature-length films doesn't mean much for Murphy. He shared his opinions on the drama during a panel discussion with The New Yorker's TV critic Emily Nussbaum at The New Yorker Festival on Saturday.
"Look, I would be very devastated if I created something cultural like that and 95% of the team said, 'Let's do it,’ but there was a hold on it," Murphy told Nussbaum at the event. "I don't blame Kim Cattrall, though."
It's certainly within Cattrall's right to decide which projects she is and isn't interested in filming, especially since she apparently decided she didn't want to do Sex and the City 3 in 2016.
Plus, the actress recently posted a sweet Instagram comment suggesting that while she loves her character, it might be time to move on. Cattrall reportedly wrote in a comment asking her to do the sequel, "I can't. My heart isn't in it anymore. I've moved on. 61 isn't 53 or 41. I have learned so much from our Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic live. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can't change that without being unhappy. I hope you'll understand. Kim."
Cattrall loves her character just as much as you do, which is why it might be best to leave Samantha and the others in the past.
