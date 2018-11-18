Timothée Chalamet, our collective boyfriend, is having an incredible 2018. His new film, Beautiful Boy, may earn him a second Oscar nomination, and he’s even reuniting with Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig for an adaptation of Little Women. It’s safe to say that he’s experiencing peak fame — but surprisingly, his strangest fan encounter occurred before he became a household name. And it involves...feet.
Chalamet stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, where he regaled us all with the unusual tale. It happened when he was starting out as an actor and on the cast of Homeland.
“Someone came up to me on the street,” begins Chalamet, “and says, ‘I really hope there’s some new shots of your feet this season.’” Colbert, as puzzled as the rest of us, asks him, “What were your feet in?” to which Chalamet doesn’t have an answer. His feet were not in anything.
“I don’t know,” he says, acknowledging that “it’s a thing.” “People wanting to see your feet?” asks Colbert, and it becomes obvious that the two are dancing around the unspoken sentiment: this fan was probably a foot fetishist.
Yes, feet are a thing. Still, no matter what sort of sexual kinks people are into, it’s not cool to project that onto people who aren’t consenting, let alone a minor. Chalamet was 16 when this occurred and, ostensibly, not looking to unwittingly turn on this fan with shots of his feet on Homeland.
Chalamet handled this situation with grace and humour, saying “no judgment” to this person’s comment. And fans got the shot they wanted anyway — Chalamet, a lifetime New York Yankees stan, showed off his brand new Yankees kicks. No judgment, indeed.
