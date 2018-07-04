Meryl Streep's Little Women Role Is More Devil Wears Prada Than We Expected

For those of you who took a Sparknotes-only approach to high school English classes, Aunt March may not exactly be freshest Little Women character in your mind. And that is probably due, in large part, to the fact that Aunt March isn’t exactly a fully developed character in the book — her main involvement in the book is being wealthy, crotchety, picking favourites among the March sisters, and, ultimately, dying, so Jo can inherit her home and get married. Because of this, Aunt March is usually glossed over in film and TV adaptations of Little Women.