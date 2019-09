SNL, Lil Wayne & Future Bring Us The Woke Rap We Want To See

As with all successful parodies, “Permission” is so funny because it toes the line of being too real. To even the most casual listener or observer, it’s no secret that the music industry has a sexism problem — one that’s on even greater display in rap and hip-hop, where posturing is often a vital part of an artist’s branding. And the thing is, as misogynistic, possessive, and objectifying as it is, that behavior is still really lucrative. The profits are satisfying enough that the industry just continues to support some extremely toxic people , reproducing this mentality for its next generation.