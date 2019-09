Davidson began by acknowledging his “poor choice” of a joke, wryly noting that it “was a huge shock for people who know me.” He said he was sorry “on behalf of the show and myself,” and wondered how miserable he makes his mum, who is also his “roommate,” a chuckling reference to the fact that he had to move out of the Chelsea apartment that he shared with Grande. He even joked that he united the left and the right political spectrums, who can both agree that Davidson “is a dick.”