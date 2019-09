"Thank U, Next," a response to Grande's breakup from SNL's Pete Davidson, is Grande's breakup manifesto — a sort of Definitely, Maybe of the pop variety. (Or, if we want to go deeper, a Lovesick.) In opening verse of the song, Grande lists her ex-boyfriends, checking them off as if she were going down a list. First, she lists Big Sean, born Sean Anderson, whom she dated from 2014 - 2015. Next up is Ricky Alvarez , Grande's backup dancer whom she dated in 2016. Briefly, she mentions Davidson, to whom she was engaged for almost a full summer. Finally, she mentions Mac Miller, whom she calls by his full name Malcolm, on the track. None of this came as a surprise, though — she played it for Alvarez, Anderson, and Davidson before the song's arrival Saturday night.